Anzac Park will once again host the state's best junior indoor hockey players with the venue being selected for back-to-back championships.
Orange has been named as the host city for the 2023 Under 13 and Under 15 Indoor State Championships.
It's the second year in a row the Colour City has hosted the event, which saw plenty of thrills and spills over the course of three days in November 2022.
Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling said the city offered travellers not only a great facility but plenty to do away from the court.
"I know the hundreds of players and their families have enjoyed coming to Orange as much as we've enjoyed hosting them, so we're really looking forward to them coming back soon," Cr Hamling said.
"The indoor stadium at Orange's Anzac Park is a great place to stage this event to bring the best of the teams, and the local community has so much to offer to make sure families enjoy their stay."
The Orange Under 15 side will be desperate to take out the title on home soil after losing the 2022 division one grand final in agonising fashion.
After leading 3-0 early on, their opponents Goulburn clawed their way back into the match and forced a penalty shootout.
Goulburn goalkeeper Claire Nicholls proved the difference with three clutch saves denying the home side.
Hockey NSW CEO Emma Highwood said the indoor version of the game, played with six players per side and barriers on the sideline, was an important part of the sport's offerings.
"Our indoor championships are a true highlight of the Hockey NSW calendar, and we are delighted to be taking these championships to key regional centres across New South Wales," she said.
"I would like to thank the Orange City Council, the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Destination Wollongong for their valued support of our championships and we look forward to delivering three outstanding events."
The Under 13's will play from November 10-13 while the Under 15's will be held from November 24-27.
