A teenage boy was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a car chase through town.
Just before 1am on July 3, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a Ford Falcon - reportedly stolen from Icely Road a short time prior - on Byng Street.
A spokeswoman for NSW Police said: "The Ford failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, travelling through local streets before stopping on Icely Road where the two occupants fled on foot."
"Police located a teenage boy on McLachlan Street and during a search, a knife was allegedly found in his possession."
The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was later released pending further investigation.
The second person who fled on foot has not been located as of publishing.
