Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Crime
Breaking

String of alleged break-ins and vehicle thefts in Orange, Blayney, Cargo

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wild crime spree across three towns lasting nearly seven hours has resulted in the arrest of a man in broad daylight on a Glenroi street.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.