A wild crime spree across three towns lasting nearly seven hours has resulted in the arrest of a man in broad daylight on a Glenroi street.
By 10.30am on June 29, multiple alleged break and enter incidents and a number of alleged car thefts had been reported.
Police believe the spate of crime across Orange, Blayney and Cargo could be related after several stolen cars ended up in Orange.
The Central Western Daily understands one arrest was made on Kurim Avenue around 11.35am on Thursday morning.
"It appears there's been a couple of break and enters into some retail premises," Chifley Police District's acting inspector, Peter Foran said of the alleged Blayney incidents.
"And at this stage, it looks like they could be linked or associated to some of the issues in Orange this morning with stolen cars ending up back there."
The alleged spree started at 5am in Blayney when two retail sites on Adelaide Lane and Adelaide Street were reportedly broken into.
Further vehicle thefts then followed in Orange.
It's alleged cars were stolen from Douglas Place and Lone Pine Avenue around 6am, while it's also alleged a vehicle was stolen from a Belmore Street residence in Cargo.
Another vehicle was also allegedly stolen from Lords Place in Orange on Thursday morning.
The Central Western Daily has contacted Orange Police Station and Police NSW Media for more details.
