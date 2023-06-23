Roy Arnold Bell brought joy and laughter to whichever corner of the country his travelling show took him.
Born into the community with his father running the much-beloved Roy Bell's Boxing Tent, Mr Bell became involved as a teenager and was a fighter in the show from the age of 16 into his 40s.
"We learned very quickly the difference between a jab and an uppercut, as we were expected to hold our own in the ring," Mr Bell previously said of what life was like growing up for he and his brother Elwyn.
Their father initially took the show from the Northern Territory to Victoria, until a ban was introduced in 1972 which saw the family move into the amusement rides business.
According to Mr Bell's granddaughter, Brianna Bell, he "lived and breathed shows."
"He was loved everywhere he went and made friends in every town," she said.
"He's a legend."
Mr Bell died on June 13 at the age of 85, when the car he was driving collided with a truck at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Wirrinya Road near Forbes.
The driver of the truck - a 26-year-old man - was not injured but was taken to Forbes District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the matter, but no charges were laid as of June 22.
In later years, Mr Bell operated the Lucky Ducks game and everywhere he went, there was a story to tell.
Speaking in 2017 ahead of the Bega Show, Mr Bell said while many things had changed over the years, others remained exactly the same.
"I remember when all the men would wear suits and ties and the women would all be wearing dresses, now you can count on your hand how many wear them these days," he said.
"The days are still hot though, and it's always been hot. There's no boring days but it's hard work."
Mr Bell left behind his wife, Mary-Anne and was survived by his only child Tammy. He had six grand children and 11 great-grand children.
Brianna Bell said her pop loved his family, friends, work, a glass of red wine and a good fire.
"The heartache of his passing has hit far and wide and will hurt for a long time," she added.
Mr Bell was a member of both The Showmen's Guild of Australasia and the Victoria Showmen's Guild for 50 years.
There will be a guard of honour service held at Forbes Cemetery on June 28 at 1pm, with friends and family welcome to attend.
