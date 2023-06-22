The next-generation of doctors arrived this week in Orange for training amid a severe shortage.
A two day course developing the skills, knowledge, and contacts required to work as a general practitioner in the NSW regions ran over the weekend at the Remington Hotel.
Eighteen GPs took part, with all but one trained overseas. The Australian-raised doctor studied at Wollongong University.
A spate of presenters including Cowra GP Ros Kelly spoke on how to get involved with residents in a new town through sport and community events.
Jamie Newman, CEO of the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, spoke about understanding and respecting Indigenous cultures and customs.
Severe doctors shortages, low funding, and underperformance in the NSW regional health system have been reported for some time.
In July 2022 more than 50 academic and government experts met in Orange at Charles Sturt University's Rural and Regional Health Research Institute to formulate structural solutions.
"Even though more funds are being put into that, the number of ... graduates are just not going to rural areas," institute Executive director Professor Allen Ross told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"A lot of these problems are very complex and will take time to sort out, but we're willing to invest time to do it."
The Rural Doctors Network (RDN) 'New Rural GP Orientation Workshop' was held at the Remington Hotel, Orange from June 17 to June 18.
