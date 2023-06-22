Central Western Daily
Good News

New doctors arrive in Orange for Rural Doctors Network workshop

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Rural Doctors Network (RDN) 2023 New Rural GP Orientation Workshop at Remington Hotel, Orange. Picture supplied.
The next-generation of doctors arrived this week in Orange for training amid a severe shortage.

