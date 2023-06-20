Central Western Daily
Updated

Cadia worker flown to hospital with 'serious injury'

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 1:30pm
A Cadia worker has been flown to hospital after suffering a "serious injury" while working.

