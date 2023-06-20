A Cadia worker has been flown to hospital after suffering a "serious injury" while working.
The incident happened at approximately 9pm on Monday, June 19 in the underground operations at the Cadia East mine.
The team member was administered medical treatment from Cadia emergency response officers and paramedics, before being flown by NSW Ambulance plane to hospital from Orange Airport.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the worker suffered an arm injury, but did not specify the severity. They did confirm the worker was a man in his 20s.
Cadia said no other personnel were harmed in the incident.
The mining company's general manager, Mick Dewar, issued a statement in wake of the incident.
"It is with deep regret that I advise that late last night (June 19) one of our team members was seriously injured whilst working in the Cadia East underground mine," Mr Dewar said.
"He has since been transported to hospital, with our immediate focus on making sure that he and his family, and his fellow teammates receive the care and support needed during this difficult and emotional time.
"The news of a team member being seriously injured is devastating news that no one wants to hear."
He said Cadia temporarily suspended underground operations and they were working closely with the Resource Regulator and relevant authorities "to understand what happened."
Community members with any questions or concerns relating to the incident can contact Cadia's Community Hotline on 1800 063 043.
