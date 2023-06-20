Known to frequent Orange, 37-year-old man Jamie Gardner is wanted by police on multiple counts of alleged domestic violence charges.
Police officers appealed to the public for information on Tuesday, June 20, in an attempt to locate the man who has been issued several warrants for his arrest.
Gardner is wanted on alleged domestic violence-related offences, with those charges listed by police as:
He is also described by police as "unshaven" with brown eyes and brown hair, and the public is urged not to approach the man.
Anyone with information in relation to this person's whereabouts is urged to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399, or to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Crime Stoppers online reporting page can also be used to lodge a report.
