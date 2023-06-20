Central Western Daily
Police

Warrants issued as police hunt for man known to Orange, Jamie Gardner

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 20 2023 - 4:30pm
Wanted: Jamie Gardner. Photo is supplied by Police Media.
Known to frequent Orange, 37-year-old man Jamie Gardner is wanted by police on multiple counts of alleged domestic violence charges.

