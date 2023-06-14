Central Western Daily
Most dangerous roads in Orange, Dubbo, Bathurst revealed after 94 fatalities in four years

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:00pm
Dubbo is the most dangerous local government area (LGA) in the Central West according to car crash data.

