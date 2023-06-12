Kristy Armstrong is being remembered as a "beacon of light" as a fundraiser for her children set up in the wake of last week's tragedy gathers support.
Ms Armstrong died on the afternoon of Friday, June 9 following a two-vehicle crash on Speedy Street in Molong.
Two children, who were passengers in a sedan, were treated for minor injuries while the male driver of a utility remains in a critical condition at Royal North Shore hospital as of Sunday afternoon.
NSW Police have since confirmed they are investigating the possibility of the crash being domestic violence-related. No charges have been laid.
In the wake of Friday's tragic news, the community has rallied behind Ms Armstrong's children.
A GoFundMe page has been set up with around $20,000 raised in the space of 24 hours with the likes of the Country Women's Association Molong branch lending their support.
The fundraiser, organised by Kristal Elnamli, has a goal of $20,000 to support Ms Armstrong's three children.
"It is with heavy hearts that we reach out to you, seeking your kindness and generosity during this unimaginably difficult time," Ms Elnamli wrote.
"Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these children as they navigate the challenging path ahead."
Social media was awash with tributes to the 36-year old who was a well-known and loved member of the Molong community.
Orange District Softball Association, with whom Ms Armstrong played, passed on their sympathies to her family.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let our softball community know one of our own, Kristy, passed away yesterday," a post on Facebook read.
"We send our deepest sympathies and lots of love to her family at this very difficult time."
Central West Mums founder Amorette Zielinski wrote a tribute on behalf of the group.
"It is with an overwhelming sense of grief and a heavy heart that we come together to mourn the tragic and untimely passing of a cherished member of our community, Kristy Armstrong," she said.
"It is difficult to find the right words to express the depth of sorrow we feel as we try to come to terms with this devastating loss.
"Kristy from what I hear was a beacon of light, a pillar of strength, and a source of unwavering love and support for her family and friends," she continued.
"Her radiant smile, her nurturing spirit, and her kindness touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her."
The GoFundMe page can be accessed here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.