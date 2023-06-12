Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

GoFundMe set up after Molong mother Kristy Armstrong dies in fatal crash

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molong mother of three Kristy Armstrong pictured in 2019. Picture from Facebook
Molong mother of three Kristy Armstrong pictured in 2019. Picture from Facebook

Kristy Armstrong is being remembered as a "beacon of light" as a fundraiser for her children set up in the wake of last week's tragedy gathers support.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.