Back yourselves.
That's the message to Canobolas Rural Technology High School students from its head honcho, with a group of Year 12 kids proof there's merit in the memo.
Brock Anderson, Molli Huggett, Alex Ilievski, Charlotte Kirk, Rejoice Kudinha, Chloe Palileo, and Jazmin Pietrzak have all gained early entry offers to Charles Sturt University campuses.
Three of these students will study Education K to 12 bachelor degrees, while the other four courses draw from a range of vocations.
A place at Bathurst's CSU campus was offered to Alex Ilievski. He wants to see more male representation in the sector and to be a part of that make up.
"There's not enough [male teachers] and I feel like male students get along more with male teachers, I think there's a different connection that can be built there," he said.
"I think id get along with the students as a high school teacher as well, because I've got a good sense of humour and I'm easy to get along with.
"And I think I worked hard for [this early entry offer, and] the teacher support pushed me through, 100 per cent."
Molli Huggett and Charlotte Kirk were offered places in Port Macquarie with plans to live on-campus.
A lover of creating things, Charlotte envisions a high school teaching career sharing her passion for art.
Proud of her ancestry, Molli wants to keep her culture alive through education.
"I love Aboriginal studies and I want to work with Indigenous youth, I want to teach others about my culture and give support back to my community at the same time," she said.
"Moving is a bit of a change, but it will teach me new life skills and independence being far away from home. It'll be worth the experience."
The remaining four students were offered solo placements across the fields of Communications, Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Medical Radiation Science in Diagnostic Radiography.
With her favourite subjects being art and biology, Chloe Palileo has always found x-rays, MRIs and ultrasounds fascinating.
She's excited to move to Port Macquarie to study and looks forward to adding new coastal attire to her wardrobe.
A big fan of school maths and chemistry, Brock Anderson will stay in the region for his communications degree. He wants to specialise in either journalism or radio.
"I like that [the degree is] very broad, but I think that it's very important that people understand the news of the day," he said.
"Then they know what's happening in their community, which is important to me."
For Rejoice Kudinha, her Port Macquarie offer means she's closer to her goal of supporting those caught up in the legal system.
Whether already incarcerated or otherwise, she wants to make a bigger difference in the sector.
"I think there are injustices in our systems all over world and all over Australia, and I want to be part of the group of people changing the way we do things," she said.
"It will give me the opportunity to have a direct impact on peoples' lives and make direct changes where that's possible; helping people into courses and doing work on themselves."
And while she'll keep applying for her first choice to study paramedicine, Jazmin Pietrzak is still pretty chuffed about her online Social Work early entry offer.
"I'll stick with it if I don't get paramedicine, because it still falls under the same principals of helping people and wanting to achieve better health outcomes," she said.
"I started with St John Ambulance in Year 7 and I just really liked the aspect of helping others."
With another round of offers from CSU (and other universities), still to come, to see such a diverse range of career fields on the cards already is "very pleasing" for Canobolas' principal.
"For sure [I'm proud of them], it's great and they've put in the hard work," Brett Blaker said.
"It's a rewarding and proud feeling for them to be accepted into courses like these and it also informs other students in our school that these opportunities are available to them, too.
"They need to back themselves and their own abilities, and know that this is achievable."
In 2022, around 40 per cent of students at Canobolas were offered early entry spots prior to sitting their HSC exams.
Mr Blaker now hopes this year's cohort of 48 will use this as another "good starting point" to get the post-schooling wheels in motion.
"It helps to alleviate some of that stress and pressure around the HSC, so we just need to counteract that situation where students might take their foot off the pedal a little bit," he said.
"We still want to maximise their ATARs, but from our end, it's just positive to have students engaged in further education to give them an opportunity to be successful.
"It's important we're setting those expectations high for all of our students, and our role is supporting them to get there with a positive mindset."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
