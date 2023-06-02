Update
The fire that claimed a woman's life and sent three others to hospital has been described as 'intense' by Fire and Rescue NSW.
FRNSW entered the 'structure under intense fire conditions' according to an incident report released on Saturday morning.
"Shortly before 6am, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) arrived at a house in Pimpala Place that was engulfed in flames, with persons reported inside," the report read.
"FRNSW firefighters entered the structure under intense fire conditions, locating two children who they were able to remove safely, while another man was able to escape the fire unaided.
"The firefighters then re-entered the structure to continue the search for a missing woman. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters then located the body of a missing female inside."
The two children were provided medical care at the site before being transported to hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW are still investigating the scene and currently unable to comment about the source of the fire.
"This is a tragedy that will be fully investigated. FRNSW is unable to comment on the details around this fire," Superintendent Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said.
"However, there is at least one action everyone can take immediately to be safer in their home. That is to make sure you have a working smoke alarm fitted on all levels that is less than ten years old."
Earlier
A woman has died and a man and two children have sustained injuries in a horror house fire in Orange's East on Saturday morning.
The building was well-alight when emergency services arrived at the home around 5.45am on Saturday.
The man had escaped the blaze but sustained injuries when attempting to re-enter the home.
Firefighters rescued the two children from the home. Firefighters were able to locate a woman in the front room, she was unable to be revived.
The three survivors are now at Orange hospital. All four are from the same family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A crime scene has been established.
Fire and Rescue NSW remained on the scene on Saturday morning.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
