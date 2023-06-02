The current crop of Orange athletes might just be the best our town has ever produced.
By our count, there are currently a dozen athletes from the Colour City who are either currently representing Australia or have donned the green and gold recently enough that they still deserve all the credit that comes with it - we're looking at you, Jack Wighton.
On top of that, Orange can lay claim to athletes such as Heidi Regan and Jacky Lyden who have represented Malta and Philippines respectively.
Don't believe us? Well, here's a little reminder of the top tier talent that we have produced in the past few years.
Top of the list is of course the wonderkid herself, Phoebe Litchfield.
After announcing herself to the world during a tour of India, the now 20-year-old was selected for the upcoming Ashes tour.
Next up on the list is current Wallaroo, Tabua Tuinakauvadra.
The former Orange Emu "couldn't stop crying" after hearing the news she would get to represent her country against a Fijiana 15s during a May 20 Test in Sydney.
After the game, in which the Aussies won, she couldn't contain her excitement.
"There's so many talented backrowers that personally I didn't think I was on their level," Tuinakauvadra said.
"It's great to see that going into camp, I can play up to their level and learn some things from them."
She added that the biggest thing she learnt was how physical the game at that level was.
But her journey is far from over.
"Rugby takes you around the world," Tuinakauvadra said.
"Our next camp is in the Gold Coast, then we play a Test against New Zealand and then we're off to Canada.
"Anything to experience more high level footy as well as being able to see the world is something I want to strive for."
Continuing on with the rugby theme, who could forget about Yool Yool, the Orange City junior who made his debut for Australia's rugby 7s side in December 2021.
At just 24 years of age, there's no telling what the Sudanese-born rugby talent will do next.
Then there's Jack Besgrove and Caden Keed.
Although Orange is notorious for its softball dominance, the success of its athletes can at times go under the radar.
For Besgrove, he has enjoyed a six months that would rival any athlete on this list. First, it was pitching the opens Australia team to a gold medal in the world championships, then a few months later he did it all again for the under 23s side.
On top of Tabua and Phoebe, Orange has produced some cracking female athletes as well.
Caitlin and Hailey Prestwidge - alongside coach Joel Begnell - recently returned home from Brisbane where they picked up international titles for their touch football prowess. Amelia White got the chance to live out many a youngster's dream alongside her horse Genius at the 2021 Paralympics, while hockey sensation Eva Reith-Snare has attracted much attention from Australian selectors in recent months.
And while all of these names alone are enough to attract the world's gaze, we have so far left out quite possibly the most famous Orange product of them all; Jason Belmonte.
The 39-year-old ten pin bowler has won 31 PBA titles - good for the seventh most all-time - including a record 15 major championships.
He may well go down as the greatest bowler in the history of sport, but you know you've made it big when your home-town is calling on statues to be built in your honour.
You would be hard-pressed to find a more talented group of sportsmen and sportswomen to have graced the field at the same time, and sometimes we just need a quick reminder of how special these people truly are.
In saying that, there's a crop athletes who could well soon add their names to this list. The likes of Jack Cole and Liam Henry - part of a young core of upcoming Penrith Panthers who will hope to keep the dynasty ticking along - have already made us proud and certainly have bright futures ahead.
There's Hunter Ward and Jack Grant, just a couple of rugby talents from the city who are living out their dreams, while young-gun Blake Weymouth's future in the Sydney Premier Cricket scene looks more than promising after a stellar first grade campaign with Randwick-Petersham.
All of this is to say that with so many stellar athletes at our fingertips, we shouldn't get complacent in supporting each and every one of them for years to come.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
