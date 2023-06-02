Nicole Blinco remembers seeing her newborn son Eli for a matter of seconds.
And then ... blank. Nothing.
"I didn't know what happened," Ms Blinco said.
"... but I woke up in Orange. I just remember I got a quick look at him."
A day earlier Ms Blinco had been induced at Forbes hospital after what she described as a very "easy" pregnancy.
What followed was hardly easy, and there were fears from doctors she would die before she had emergency surgery.
"I went into Forbes hospital, I was induced and from there things went pear-shaped," she said.
"I was labouring all day and he wasn't coming out and he got stuck so they ended up doing an emergency caesarean.
"I was told I had a massive post-partum haemorrhage and it was very serious ... to the point where a lot of the doctors I saw said it was good to see me alive.
"They really weren't sure I was going to pull through."
Upon waking up a day later and 116 kilometres away at the Orange Health Service, Ms Blinco found out she had lost twice the amount of blood in her body.
"I lost about eight litres of blood," she said.
"They were pumping it into me and I was losing it just as fast. There was a really excellent team that kept me alive. They were absolutely incredible.
"I'm on the road to recovery and he (Eli) is perfectly fine and healthy."
It's an incredible story of survival and a testament to the medical staff in the Central West.- Lifeblood account manager Kristin Hellmrich
And, after a terrifying ordeal, that's where Ms Blinco's story turns for the better.
While most mums would have some form of a birth plan mapped out in their heads ahead of that day their little one enters the world, few could prepare her for what was to unfold.
But the "excellent team" in Orange - Dr Clair Whelan, Dr Lisa Phipps, Dr Katrina Green and Dr Emma Cheng - Ms Blinco referred to earlier was able to go to work and ensure mum and bub are here to tell the tale.
And it's an important one for everyone to read.
The National Blood Authority says the average sized human has just under five litres of blood in their body.
Which makes Ms Blinco's loss of around eight litres a staggering amount.
Lifeblood account manager Kristin Hellmrich said cases like Ms Blinco's were proof of the importance of blood donations.
"It's an incredible story of survival and a testament to the medical staff in the Central West," she said.
"We are calling on all A and O blood types to come forward and donate. Nicole received multiple blood types so it's incredibly important."
The Orange Lifeblood Donor Centre is located at 84 Kite Street.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
