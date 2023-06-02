Central West residents will now clock less kilometres when purchasing furniture from Amart.
The national franchise has opened its first store in the region, in Bathurst.
Now residents in the Central West area will have access to over 2000 products, and won't have to travel through the Blue Mountains to visit the closest store.
"It's pretty exciting to come out this way," Amart regional manager Peter Cannon said.
"Close to five per cent of our sales in Penrith were from up [Central West] way.
"The customers are that little bit different as well, they rock up here with their horse floats on, which is a little bit different from the city where they're like, 'When can you deliver?' and, 'The truck won't fit down the street'."
It's the second major furniture store to open its doors in the region in the space of a couple of months. Oz Design Furniture opened at the old Bunnings site in Orange in April.
The store employs 19 people from the Bathurst and surrounding region, including store manager Bianca Gedling.
Ms Gedling said she is very excited to be heading the Amart Bathurst team and her contagious enthusiasm is a trait Mr Cannon instils in all his staff.
Staff will host a sausage sizzle on Saturday, June 3, with a coffee van attending along with a face painting artist.
And, some Amart vouchers will also be up for grabs.
Mr Cannon thanked the community for its overwhelming support and is thrilled to see Amart Bathurst already proving popular.
"The community here has been amazing," he said.
"We even had people travel here from Parkes and Cowra the other day."
The Bathurst store is the 68th Amart across Australia, and Mr Cannon said they are looking forward to meeting the community and welcoming residents to the franchise's family.
