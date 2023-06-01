Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo the biggest hotspot in NSW for animal collisions

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
June 2 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You're more likely to collide with an animal while driving around Dubbo than anywhere else in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.