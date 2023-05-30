Amidst the bustling parliamentary sessions and meetings with incoming ministers in Sydney, I had the privilege of addressing the NSW Parliament, shedding light on the persistent devastation and hardship endured by the flood-impacted communities of the Orange electorate.
Six months have elapsed since the catastrophic floods ravaged the towns of Eugowra, Molong, Forbes, Parkes, Canowindra, and Cudal, yet many individuals and families remain uprooted, unable to return to their homes and businesses.
Seeking answers, I posed a critical question to Premier Minns, inquiring about the ongoing support his government plans to provide to these affected communities, aiming to facilitate their recovery and restore their livelihoods.
Additionally, I underscored the need to learn from these events, urging proactive measures to mitigate the inevitable impact of future flood occurrences.
With a firm resolve, I recommended a comprehensive review of existing protocols and pledged to continue advocating for the well-being of these communities.
Recently, alongside the Hon. Tara Moriarty MLC, Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, I embarked on a captivating tour of Orange's renowned Department of Primary Industries' Agricultural Institute and Biosecurity Collection Station.
The sheer brilliance of the agricultural biosecurity research being conducted within our very own backyard left an indelible impression.
Witnessing firsthand the world-class expertise and innovative practices, I am confident these establishments are playing a pivotal role in safeguarding our agricultural landscape for future generations.
As Palliative Care Week unfolded, Push for Palliative, a dedicated organization, organized a special screening of the thought-provoking film, "Live the Life You Please."
This moving cinematic experience served as a powerful advocate for accessible end-of-life options.
Though I regretfully could not attend, I made it a priority to meet with Premier Chris Minns and Health Minister Ryan Park to emphasise the critical need for increased palliative care beds and the establishment of a hospice in Orange.
Minister Park displayed genuine concern and pledged to visit Orange without delay.
In close collaboration with Push for Palliative, I am steadfast in my commitment to secure dedicated beds and establish a 12-bed Hospice, catering to the unique needs of palliative individuals, families seeking respite, and younger patients below the age of 65.
Our unwavering dedication to ensuring quality palliative care remains a paramount priority for our community.
My team and I had the distinct honour of attending the sixth annual Housing Plus White Tie Ball.
This admirable gathering has been a catalyst for change, raising an astounding sum of close to $400,000 since its inception.
This year, the attendance soared with over 350 compassionate individuals coming together, resulting in an impressive $88,000 being raised to support The Orchard, a crisis facility that offers solace and support to women and children escaping domestic violence.
In recognition of Housing Plus's extraordinary efforts in creating a safe haven, I proudly presented a speech in Parliament, commending their unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community.
