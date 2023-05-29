A stay-at-home mum has started her own cleaning business as a way to get out of the house and give her family a little extra cash.
Charlotte Turrise-Gordon was dabbling as an Airbnb cleaner for a couple of families for the first few months of 2023.
"I didn't feel comfortable putting my one-year-old in day-care, so I did start with just a few Airbnbs," she said
That led to her to starting her very own business, Choose to Shine Cleaning.
"I thought I'd give it a go, just to help the family with income but also give me something to do so I'm not just at home all the time," she added.
After a month in the job, Mrs Turrise-Gordon believes it has gone great, even if there was a bit of an adjustment period.
"It was very unusual at first," she said.
"Being a stay-at-home mum you get in your own bubble a little bit and you have your time spent with your family.
"So having messages from people talking about and asking about your business is good, but strange to begin with."
As well as Airbnb cleaning, Mrs Turrise-Gordon also offers residential, end-of-lease and window cleaning.
With the businesswoman still responsible for caring for her three children throughout the week, her work schedule needs to be a bit flexible.
This means she is available on Monday, Thursdays and Fridays, but if you want her to work Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then you'll need to be fine with her bringing her daughter along for the ride.
"It all depends on the client and what they're happy with," she added.
When the town of Cudal was hit hard by the November 2022 floods, the bowling club was up to the task of helping the community.
The club turned into the rescue and recovery facility for the first 72 hours as emergency services were spread thin elsewhere in the Central West.
Greg Pringle, the club's president says they are still providing assistance more than six months later.
"We've still got a community pantry, we're still open much longer hours so people have somewhere warm, because you can't keep a caravan warm this time of year," he said.
So despite all the hard work they had put in to get the town back on track, when they discovered they had been nominated for the 'emergency services' category of the Clubs NSW Clubs and Community Awards, they were still stunned.
"It was a bit out of left field," Mr Pringle said.
"Most people didn't even know where Cudal was."
Not only was the Cudal Bowling Club nominated, they took home top honour (shared with Mounties).
"As much as it was good to win the award, it was fantastic to see what some of these other clubs do for their communities," Mr Pringle added.
"It was a good chance to meet all of those clubs and have a bit of a chat. But for little old Cudal Bowling Club to take out an award like that was pretty huge."
Orange Ex-Services' Club was a highly commended for the category as well.
With the award in their back-pocket, the fight to rebuild the town and ensure the community's safety continues.
The club will be hosting 'accidental counsellor' courses funded through Lifeline and Mr Pringle put out the call for any tradies light on work to head out their way.
"We still can't get electricians or plumbers, so if there's any tradies who have spare time, there's plenty of work in Cudal," he said.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
