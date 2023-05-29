Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Members of Bathurst community pay tribute to Blayze Piper-Hurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
May 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family friend sets up Gofundme for the family of Blaze Piper-Hurst who died suddenly on May 24, 2023. Picture supplied
Family friend sets up Gofundme for the family of Blaze Piper-Hurst who died suddenly on May 24, 2023. Picture supplied

A GoFundMe page has been created to help a Bathurst family following the sudden death of their son and brother, Blayze Piper-Hurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.