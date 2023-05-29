A GoFundMe page has been created to help a Bathurst family following the sudden death of their son and brother, Blayze Piper-Hurst.
Family friend Jake Bennett wanted to do anything he could to try and help the Piper-Hurst family during this tough time, and thought other community members may want to do the same.
So he set up the GoFundMe page for anyone wanting to do a little something to support the family.
"I just think it was very unexpected and no family should have to go through this." Mr Bennett said.
"So if we can help out just a little bit, because they've got so many other things on their minds right now."
The 21-year-old died suddenly on Wednesday, May 24, and is being remembered by all who knew him as a kind, gentle soul.
The Piper-Hurst family are very involved in the Bathurst community, especially with the Bathurst Panthers Rugby League Club.
Mr Piper-Hurst was a junior player, coach and role model, and the Bathurst Panthers Junior Rugby League Club payed tribute by dedicating round five of the season to him.
The under 11s team, who Mr Piper-Hurst coached when they were younger, also paid tribute to the young man who they looked up to by wearing black armbands, holding a minute's silence and performing the Nutbush dance at half time.
"The current under 11s side that Blayze used to coach a couple of years back, they were all pretty emotional and devastated of his passing," Bathurst Panthers president Mick Carter said.
"Instead of just doing a minute's silence, they also did a Nutbush dance in his honour."
Mr Carter said the whole family has been a big part of the Bathurst Panthers Club, and Mr Piper-Hurst always turned up with an infectious enthusiasm and passion for rugby league.
While spending years with Panthers, My Piper-Hurst was set to join forces with the CSU Mungoes and make his debut game this Friday night, June 2.
Club president and captain of the men's Mungoes team Ray Sargent said he was looking forward to playing with Mr Piper-Hurst, especially after they began playing together at the young age of 13.
"I came across from Oberon to Bathurst to play Panthers there, and that's where I met Blayze and that's where we grew close as a team," Mr Sargent said.
"We were a close-knit team and obviously everyone's a part of that, but Blayze was an integral part of that.
"He just had a bubbly personality really, just an enthusiastic young bloke who was keen to get in and give it a crack no matter what."
Mr Piper-Hurst was set to sport the 23 Mungoes jersey upon joining the team.
The jersey will be retired for the year out of respect to their teammate.
