The war we have chosen to forget.
Between 1899 and 1902, The Boer War was the first conflict in which Australian forces came together as one when the Federal Government sent Commonwealth contingents to the war after 1901.
Before that many Australians fought in the war from 1899, with the British or as "free" soldiers.
Remember, the states of Australia became a Federation in 1901.
Approximately 23,000 Australian men and women served in the Boer War and nearly 1000 paid the ultimate price for their service.
Over 40,000 Australian horses went overseas (with only one allowed to return).
On May 31, 1902 the treaty of Vereeniging was signed in the state of Pretoria and that ended the war.
Captain - later Major General - Sir Neville Howes (who went onto revolutionise battlefield medical practice in WW1) was awarded a VC in The Boer War. He was a doctor in Orange who later served as mayor twice and went on to become a Federal politician.
Banjo Paterson served as a war correspondent in the war - his very deep and meaningful poem 'The Last Parade' depicts the courage of Australian horses in the war, and their eventual fate.
It's believed between 24 and 32 volunteers from the district went to the war.
There were four casualties Coneybeane, Beasley, Bastick and Smith, who was the son of an Orange mayor.
Two others from the district - one from Peel near Bathurst; Hancock - and another that had worked on properties in our district - Morant - became perhaps the two best known from the war due to their execution.
The Boer War Memorial in Robertson Park was dedicated on March 29,1905.
The funds and the construction were all local.
The Memorial was originally sited at the intersection of Summer and Anson streets.
In 1929 it was moved to the south-western side of Robertson Park, or the Summer Street side of the park.
In the 1930s, with remodelling of the park, it was moved to its present site near the CWA hall. Since then a monument to Sir Neville Howse (Soldier, Doctor and Statesman) has been put in place opposite the Boer War Memorial.
Orange commemorated The Boer War after many years of neglect on May 31, 2010.
This was in answer to a call from The Australian War Memorial in Canberra, and Orange took up the challenge. We have done so ever since then.
Lord Kitchener, who ordered the execution of Morant and Hancock, several years later was 'snubbed' when he visited Bathurst.
Wilson Churchill served in The Boer War (was captured, but escaped).
It was described as the last of 'the gentlemen wars'. For many of the volunteers from Australia, it was an adventure; an opportunity to travel overseas and to get away from some very depressing times at home, drought being one of those. Therefore many rural men, often with no military experience but with sound bush skills in scouting, riding and shooting, enlisted and took their own horses and rifles.
The four major battle sites are on Orange's Memorial; Ladysmith, Pretoria, Kimberley and Mafeking.
Note: Mafeking is where Baden Powell served and became the foundation of the scouting movement!
The Memorial was built by local monumental masons McMurtries and cost 100 pound. It was the focus for civic remembrance ceremonies (Anzac Day etc) until the cenotaph was built in 1951.
Many of the horses that went to the war were assembled in our district, and many others from the district volunteered. Many paid their own way to get there.
Emily Hoadley (formerly a Matron at Molong Hospital) served at the Boer War.
It is believed a number of First Nation people from the region also went as many were respected 'trackers'.
Several books have been written about our region's involvement, including one written by a staff member and supported by the council: 'Orange Remembers', by Heather Nicholls, 'Poor Jim has Died' by Helen Hayes.
There was also a book by the late Robert Ellis of Molong, that researched involvement of volunteers from Molong, Forbes and several other Central West towns.
But, why does the Boer War Memorial have 1898 to 1902 inscribed on it?
Why was the name Gander, originally the name of one of the four from Orange, later changed to Beasley?
Sir Neville House is the only medico to receive a Victoria Cross in battle. His horse was shot from under him in retrieving an injured soldier. He later served in WWI,and served Orange as a doctor and Mayor - Lest We Forget. His brother also served, and he was also a doctor.
I am looking forward to again remembering this somewhat 'forgotten war', and will read and reflect on Paterson's very poignant poem, 'The Last Parade'.
