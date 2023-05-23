Displaced residents at Eugowra have been guaranteed Pod accommodation for as long as required despite concerns the temporary housing measure would only be in place for two years.
Member for Orange Phil Donato has been in contact with new state Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib who has assured the community that form of accommodation will remain in place for as long as needed.
That is, even if some of the access to the housing needs fixing.
Elderly members of the community have been supplied Pods in Eugowra but the temporary housing has been placed on stilts to sit above the flood line.
It's meant residents like 88-year-old Graham Arnoll have to climb up six feet just to access shelter. With a walking stick that can be tough.
"With access to Pods and access to that level, ramps might be easier," Mr Donato said.
"I'm happy to raise this with the Minister. I've been in touch with Minister Dib and he's keen to come out in July when there's a break in parliamentary.
"I'm hoping to get (Premier) Chris Minns out there too. It's important they see what the community is going through. See it with their own eyes and hear with their own ears what issues these people are facing."
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority will improve how NSW plans for disasters and ensure that communities across the state recover from them faster.
In the six months since the disaster, over 700 people have registered for support or accessed resources through the NSW Reconstruction Authority's Recovery Assistance Point in Eugowra
To May 23, the NSW Reconstruction Authority has installed 57 temporary Pods in Eugowra and the Central West as part of the free Pods on Private Property Program.
The Pods program is complemented by the 121 caravans delivered through the At-Home Caravan Program, which is available to eligible residents in the Central West who are unable to live in their homes due to flood damage.
The NSW Reconstruction Authority spokesperson confirmed enhanced shower, toilet, laundry and internet services are still being provided at the Eugowra Showground for disaster-affected people in temporary accommodation.
Mr Donato confirmed the Pod accommodation - implemented for residents in the Cabonne shire hit hardest by the flooding - wouldn't be removed.
"Will people lose those pods after two years? I've had discussions with the minister and he said that wouldn't be an issue. We can provide that certainty," he added.
That certainty would be somewhat of a welcome relief for much of Eugowra.
Many in the town have encountered a number of roadblocks in attempting the rebuild following last November's horrific flooding.
Access to trades and the complexity of insurance claims has been problematic, Mr Donato said.
It means the timeline for getting the town, and its residents, back to some level of normalcy is still an unknown.
Mr Donato said it was important Governments of all levels continue to "support them as best as we can".
Mr Donato said it was understandable members of the Eugowra community were becoming frustrated with insurance companies in the wake of the November disaster.
He said if he was made aware of more "delaying, stalling or denying" of claims unfairly he would be prepared to step in.
"If I think the wider community needs to be made aware of these dealings with insurance companies, for sure," he said.
"There's a level of frustration people are feeling. That's right across Australia; floods, bushfires, people are battling with insurance claims."
He admitted the process was difficult, and people should read the fine print on all of their policies.
A spate of break-ins across the Cabonne shire has led Member for Orange Phil Donato to call for an increase in police presence in places like Eugowra.
The luckless village smashed by flooding in November, 2022 has been putting the pieces back together slowly but surely over the last six months.
But, recently, the village has been the target of thieves.
Mr Donato said "policing has been an issue" for the Eugowra area in recent weeks with the Fat Parcel business and the town's pharmacy both broken into.
Central West Police District confirmed there had been three break-ins recorded on the one night in Eugowra earlier this month.
Since December, the CWPD has had a police officer stationed at a makeshift demountable station in Eugowra, inspector Peter Atkins confirmed.
"A more visible police presence in the community was a concern raised by the progress association," Mr Donato said.
