Orange police are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car that shutdown a busy intersection in the city's east for a large chunk of Monday afternoon.
About 11.10am on May 22, emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Byng and Autumn streets where a Subaru Outback and motorcycle had been involved in a crash.
NSW Police say the rider of the motorcycle - a 17-year-old female - was taken to Orange Hospital before she was airlifted to Westmead Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
NSW Ambulance has been contacted to confirm the nature of those injuries.
While the driver of the car - a 36-year-old woman - was not injured and was taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As of 3pm on Monday, the intersection of Autumn and Byng streets remains closed.
