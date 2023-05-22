Central Western Daily
Autumn and Byng streets closed following crash between motorcycle and car in Orange

Nick McGrath
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:48pm
Emergency services on the scene of the crash at corner of Byng and Autumn Streets in Orange. Picture by Tory Pearson/TNV
Orange police are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car that shutdown a busy intersection in the city's east for a large chunk of Monday afternoon.

