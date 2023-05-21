Central Western Daily
Photos

Housing Plus White Tie Ball raises record amount for women and children fleeing domestic violence

By By Tanya Marschke
Updated May 21 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
Genevieve Goodwin and Stephanie Cook helped Housing Plus raise money for The Orchard at White Tie Ball on Saturday night. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Glitz and glamour, live music, raffles and an auction at Saturday's White Tie Ball brought a moment of positivity to the dark reality of domestic violence in Orange where the rate is double the state average.

