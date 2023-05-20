Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Weekender

See Saw Wine's head winemaker Monica Gray nabs spot in Future Leaders program

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 20 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Head winemaker for the award-winning See Saw Wine label, Orange's Monica Gray is officially one of Wine Australia's Future Leaders.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.