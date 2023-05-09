Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our People
Watch

Bethany Riley announced as Western NSW Local Health District's Midwife of the Year

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 10 years of working as a nurse and helping safely deliver hundreds of the region's babies, Bethany Riley has been announced as the Western NSW Local Health District's (WNSWLHD) Midwife of the Year for 2023.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.