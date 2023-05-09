Although Margaret Anderson left Orange in the early 1990s, her affinity for the city never waned.
From time spent working in long-forgotten shops, to cooking up a feed for those on a night out, her impact was felt across the city.
Ms Anderson died on April 25 at the age of 63.
Her daughter, Charmaine Jones, paid tribute to a woman she said was "very big on family."
"Mum worked at Grace Brothers, before it became Myer. She managed the cafeteria that they had there," she said.
"She also worked at Matildas in the kitchen. It was a restaurant that used to be near McLachlan Street, just up from the Five Ways."
On top of that, Ms Anderson also worked in a kebab van during the late 1980s.
"She was there for everyone getting their kebabs on the way home from the pub," her daughter added.
Ms Anderson was born in Mildura and moved to Orange when she was 16, in the late 1970s. She gave birth to the first of three children - Charmaine Jones - not long after.
"Mum was always working or picking cherries. Apart from that, she was always doing something with us kids for school, whether it be making school Easter bonnets, going to assemblies, festivals, athletics carnivals and that type of thing," Mrs Jones added.
"She was really hands on. How she kept up it all is beyond me. I've got three daughters of my own now and it's a hard job. She did well, she did a great job."
Although Ms Anderson moved away from the area in her 30s, she later re-connected through the Old Orange Crew Facebook group, where she would share many memories.
Mrs Jones recalled a story told by her mum not long ago that brought a smile to her face.
"She recently had her 40 year school reunion and she met the first boy she ever kissed, which happened in Robertson Park, when she was 13 years old," she said.
"That was certainly interesting and gave me a bit of a giggle."
In a touching message, Ms Anderson's sister Julie said on behalf of their family "you were a daughter, you were a sister, you were a mother you were a friend. Rest in peace my darling Margaret, always in our hearts and never forgotten."
