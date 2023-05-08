Alison Miller has more than a decade worth of experience as a registered nurse and is hoping to use that knowledge to give expectant mums more choice.
Mrs Miller - who currently works as a mid-wife at Orange Health Service - is starting up her own business later this year which will offer things such as home birth services and pregnancy care.
The mother-of-four believes there was a dire need for the role in the city.
"At the moment we don't have any services which are providing home birth in the area. It's been about five or six years since a service has been locally available," she said.
"Women just want more choices available to them. At the moment, their only real option is to birth at the hospital or to birth unassisted by a medical support person such as a midwife or obstetrician."
Although she will only have the business - Orange Birth Collective - up and running from November, Mrs Miller said there had already been a fair bit on interest.
"Whilst I've been putting things on social media and setting things up, women have approached me to ask if I would support them for a home birth," she said.
"The need is definitely there and women just want options outside of those mainstream choices."
While Mrs Miller didn't think there had been a "significant" increase in demand for at-home births, she did think COVID changed the mindset of a lot of women. She added given the choice, she too would have liked the option to give birth at home.
"I do think COVID has played a role in people wanting other options," she said.
"Particularly during the thick of things where children weren't allowed in the hospital, they weren't allowed to have anyone outside of their partner usually. That was hard for a lot of women, not having their choice of people in there or even visiting them post-birth."
While Mrs Miller knows home-births aren't for everyone, she believes giving women a choice other than the hospital is invaluable.
"People just want to know what else is available to them outside of hospital settings," she said.
"What women are expressing is they want that option to have that baby at home if they see fit. It's not for everybody and that's absolutely fine. They want to feel like they have control."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.