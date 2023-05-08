Central Western Daily
Court

Man exposed to 'graphic' domestic violence as a child jailed for own offending

By Court Reporter
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
The man was already in custody when he was sentenced in Orange Local Court for domestic violence. File picture
A man has been jailed after repeatedly intimidating his former partner, contravening apprehended violence orders and not appearing in court.

