A man has been jailed after repeatedly intimidating his former partner, contravening apprehended violence orders and not appearing in court.
The Central Western Daily has chosen not to identify the 33-year-old man to protect the identity of the victim and the former couple's children.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a sentence assessment report that gave details of the man's drug problem and that he noticed a negative change in his behaviour when he started using methamphetamine.
"It doesn't always lead to increased aggression but commonly it does," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said the offences, which took place between June and September, 2022, were the man's first domestic violence related offences.
"All the communication has been over text message," Mr Pahalawela said.
According to court documents, the man was already serving a community correction order when he sent intimidating messages to his former partner between midnight and 9.41pm on June 6, last year, after she ended the relationship due to ongoing issues with his drug dependency.
Although they were living in different parts of the state after the break-up, the man started sending her messages and calling her in a bid for her to take him back.
In one message he said said he was going to "do something bad or stupid towards you" and another said "you are going to push me to the point I'm going to be a evil c--t to you I don't want to be but I can see it happening."
He said he had a number of big plans for when he returned to Orange "your [sic] the biggest plan of them all."
In another message he said, "wherever you go I will find you. If you do get a house I will stalk you. I will be a total prick and if you get with anyone else I will kill them."
He continued sending her messages and on July 12, 2022 he returned to Orange so the victim went to her mother's house.
That night she received a message from him that led to her to contact police due to concerns for his mental state.
Police found him about 10pm and took him to Orange Hospital.
They interviewed the victim the next day and she showed them screen shots of the messages and said making her feel as though returning to the relationship was the only way to get the messages to stop even though she doesn't want to reconcile with him. She also said she was scared he would severely bash her, kill her or harm himself.
The man was arrested at Orange Hospital on July 13, 2022, for intimidating the victim.
Mr Day referred to cases from the court of criminal appeal when he sentenced the man and said offences such as breaching AVOs are largely committed by men who are "unable to accept that their partner or former partner is entitled to a life of her own choosing."
To enforce the right of women to live a life not affected by a former partner sentencing legislation leans towards full-time custody for breaches of AVOs involving violence.
He also said community-based intensive correction orders are often viewed as a lenient sentence.
"How do we achieve general deterrence when [the man's] domestic violence offending is of recent times?"
Mr Day said the domestic violence offending was aggravated by prior criminal convictions but was mitigated by early guilty pleas and by the man having reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.
"He needs to be drug free," Mr Day said.
However, he said the man's "drug induced state" was not a mitigating factor.
Mr Day sentenced the man to 12 months of full-time jail for that offence. The jail sentence was back-dated to November 12, 2022, when he went into custody, and his six-month non-parole period ends on May 11, 2023.
Mr Day took into account the man's deprived background and lengthy period he spent on remand after his bailed was refused. However, at the time time of sentencing the man was also on remand for another matter.
While on bail, the man was supposed to appear in Orange Local Court on September, 27 last year but for failing to appear in court on that date Mr Day sentenced him to three months jail. The term for that sentence was also backdated and has already expired.
The man also received two concurrent 12-month jail sentences and six-month non-parole periods for contravening an Apprehended Violence Order and for intimidating her on August 31, 2022.
The Apprehended Violence Order on August 31, 2022, that was made to protect the same victim and included a provision that he not contact the woman in any way or be in her company.
However, on August 31, 2022, he went to an Orange address where the spoke with her and they then went shopping together, along with their children.
Later that afternoon after the victim returned to the address the man sent her text messages accusing her of being in another relationship. He stated: "I promise I'll fight any motherf---er you try and get into a relationship with I don't give a f--k if I got to stab the c--tz," he also stated "you can doubt it all you want I promise on them kids like I will stab him to death in front of you."
In another message sent moments later he said he felt like "stabbing you in the spine and putting you in a wheelchair".
The messages continued until about midnight and the woman contacted the police.
The man was given two more concurrent 12-month jail sentences with six-month non-parole orders for intimidating the woman and contravening the AVO again on September 1, 2022.
The intimidation included more messages starting at 2.23am and continuing until 11.32am later that evening he sent another message saying he was coming over. The woman called the police who searched for him but didn't find him.
After the police left the man started messaging her about the police being at the house.
The man was also sentenced for intimidating his uncle and contravening an AVO that had been made to protect the uncle.
According to the court documents, the men got into an argument via text message about $25 the uncle said his nephew owed him. The argument escalated and the man threatened his uncle and said he'd go to his house.
The uncle then phoned triple zero.
Police attended the victim's Orange address and he showed them the messages. When police asked about some of the messages he sent the accused he became verbally abusive towards police and slammed the door in their face.
The nephew was convicted and given a two-year community correction order for the offences against his uncle.
Mr Pahalawela said the man grew up in a small country town where he witnessed domestic violence and was a victim of it himself from a young age.
"His father was a roo shooter and a severe alcoholic," Mr Pahalawela said.
"His father would come home drunk in the morning at 4am and that was when his mother would get up to go to work so [there was] violence from his father to his mother and it was quite graphic." The man's father has since died.
The man left school after year 7 and started smoking cannabis when he was 13 and he started taking prescription pain medication after breaking his wrist at the age of 17. From there another family member introduced him to opioids.
"He explained to me that his life essentially went down from there," Mr Pahalawela said.
"Prescription drugs were quite expensive."
Mr Pahalawela said the man initially got clean when he met his now ex partner but he relapsed after seven years and also started using methamphetamine and along with the breakdown of his relationship, the drug use also led to him losing his job.
