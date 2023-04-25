Pensioner dies four days after Central West crash as 28-year-old charged

A woman has died and a man has been charged following a crash near Lithgow.
Emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Round Swamp at about 2.20pm on Friday, April 21, after reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and hatchback.
The driver of the hatchback - an 82-year-old woman - was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. A male passenger in the hatchback was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The driver of the sedan - a 28-year-old man from Wellington - was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.
"Police have now been told the woman died on Tuesday, April 25," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"The (28-year-old) was arrested on his release later that day by officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
"He was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasion grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of dividing line. His licence was suspended."
The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Lithgow Local Court on Thursday, June 1, where police have said additional charges of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning, death would be laid.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.