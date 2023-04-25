How is the cost of living crisis affecting you at the checkout?

It's no secret the rising cost of living is affecting everyone, particularly at the checkout. Shoppers seem to be scouting for bargains and specials across the city.
In a recent Central Western Daily survey, 86 per cent of respondents said they have changed their shopping habits to reflect the impact of inflation.
Of the 620 respondents, 48 per cent said they're more conscious of the price, 22 per cent go to multiple supermarkets to get the best price and 16 per cent of people said they only shop specials.
So The Central Western Daily journalists hit the supermarkets, we checked six different supermarkets with the same shopping list of milk, eggs, bananas, cherry tomatoes, chicken, cheese, pasta and cereal to see how much the cost of each item differs around Orange and Molong.
The cheapest grocery shop was Aldi, coming in at $31.92. At the higher end was Harris Farm totally $54.00 for roughly the same nine items. Coles, IGA and Woolworths were the similar prices costing between $39.20 and $43.40.
Margaret Rafferty of CHOICE Australia told Australian Community Media it's important for shoppers to consider where they get their groceries, but be open to other supermarkets. Coles and Woolworths often price-match, while Aldi will normally have the cheapest total. More expensive supermarkets like IGA typically have good specials which are worth keeping an eye on.
"Buy something, especially if you know it's got a stable shelf life and it will last you a while, it's worth stocking up," she said.
Over the coming weeks we'll continue to check the same nine items to see how the prices change. We'll also be delving into how the inflation increase is impacting the people of Orange.
We want to know how the cost of living crisis is affecting you. Got something to say? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
