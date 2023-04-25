OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from April 21-22 - Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the Mad Hatter Drink Lab, the screening of the movie Wonder at the library and the Youth Week Concert at the CWA Hall in Robertson Park .
On Saturday, Jude went to the Orange Helicopters new hangar opening, the Ronald McDonald House eight year anniversary, the Youth Week Suicide Prevention Colour Run at Elephant Park and the Ex-Services Club for Caitlin Tom and Dillon Bell's engagement.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.