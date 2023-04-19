Orange's long-running PCR drive-through testing clinic at the showground will soon shut its big barn doors.
PCR pop-up clinics are closing up as COVID testing will shift to a pathology referral model, the state government has announced.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said it was the right time to move away from the existing pandemic arrangements, setting May 13 as the date for the shift to kick in.
Huge queues dogged some PCR testing clinics before the arrival of rapid antigen tests, with the throat and nose swabs forming the backbone of detection efforts for much of the lockdown periods.
"I want to thank all of the healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly in testing clinics across the state to help keep the community safe during the pandemic," he said.
"However, since January we've seen a significant reduction in demand for PCR testing driven by changes in health recommendations, testing behaviour and increased access to rapid antigen tests (RATs)."
"Over the next few weeks, we will be transitioning to a new model of COVID testing to support the current and future needs of the community," Mr Park said.
A total of 164 COVID-19 PCR test clinics are still operating across NSW, including 52 drive-in only clinics, and 64 walk-in facilities.
Currently, the Orange Showground PCR drive-through testing facility is still in operation seven days a week. However, The Dubbo drive-through facility was closed last month.
Premier Chris Minns said the facilities are costing "a lot of money" and they were largely no longer required.
"They're temporary facilities. They're not meant to be permanent," premier Chris Minns said.
Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said rapid antigen tests were the most convenient and appropriate mode to check for COVID for most patients, but PCR retained a place for those most at risk of severe COVID.
"PCR testing requested by a medical or nurse practitioner will continue to be available at private pathology services with a referral form," she said.
"This will ensure effective, fast diagnosis so those who are most at risk are able to get timely access to antiviral therapies."
Health Minister Ryan Park will initiate steps to closing the pop-up clinics in the next 24 hours.
With Australian Associated Press
