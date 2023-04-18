Multi-vehicle crash lands 'hostile' drink driver in court

A multi-vehicle crash in Orange that caused extensive damage and left one person injured was seemingly caused by heavy drinking.
Rebecca Joan Sheppard of Fox Avenue pleaded guilty to high-range PCA at Orange Local Court on April 13, 2023.
The 53-year-old slammed into an oncoming car after failing to stop at the Lords Place and Dalton Street intersection in November last year.
Three cars were extensively damaged and one person suffered minor injuries. The 'GIVE WAY' sign she had failed to see was torn from the ground.
Paramedics and police attended the scene. Sheppard was described as "hostile and uncooperative." A breath test at Orange Police Station returned a reading of 0.199.
In court Sheppard's solicitor said family problems were responsible for her drinking problem. She has abstained from alcohol during the six months since the crash.
Sheppard has no previous criminal record and pleaded guilty at an early time. Prosecutor Beau Riley argued the crash made the drink driving charge more serious.
Rebecca Joan Sheppard was convicted and disqualified for six months. A 12-month ICO mandates continued abstinence. She will be required to fix an interlock device to her car.
