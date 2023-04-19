Mad Hatter one of state's three venues to host Aussie 'cult' musician

Just shy of the upcoming warehouse bar and brewery's official opening, Orange's Mad Hatter Drink Lab is gearing up for a one-off gig night.
And the emerging venue is one of only three in the state to host 'cult' musician, Darren Hanlon.
"Hopefully we'll be that space for people who are looking for a bit more variety where there's a unique feel to it and [Darren Hanlon] represents that vision pretty well," Mad Hatter's director, Ed Hattersley said.
"And once we're open properly with the brewery set-up, part of our focus will be to continue bringing in bands and musicians that wouldn't usually play in the Orange area."
When asked why the word 'cult' gets attached to him as a singer, there was a decent amount of laughter from Darren Hanlon on Tuesday.
"It probably means 'not famous', to be frank," he told the Central Western Daily.
For the Melbourne-based musician who grew up in Gympie, Mr Hanlon's "anti-promotion" take throughout his career seems to stump the media.
Hanlon's devotees keep spreading the word; and it continues to serve him well.
"I've been so lucky over the years with fans who've just been so loyal, I've always made a living from my music," he said.
"It can baffle people in the music industry because Australia's such a small pond, but I like to still be 'underground' in a way; where people find my music organically and in their own way.
I'm really happy the way I am.- Darren Hanlon on career status contentment.
It's how the Mad Hatter nabbed him as well, with Mr Hattersley getting word from a "keen follower" in Orange to host one of the country's greatest songwriters.
And with Hanlon's childhood stamped by idols like the iconic Slim Dusty and Kenny Rogers, the venue owner isn't too worried about falling short on numbers for the local turnout.
"We're still not officially up and running yet, but it has been exciting getting the warehouse ready for this one-off Friday gig with [Darren Hanlon]," Mr Hattersley said.
"We've also decided to cover the costs to do a drink on arrival for all ticket holders, as well."
Making the trip to the region for those gig-goers is a win-win situation for Hanlon, too.
During his university days with band 'The Simpletons', he said the Colour City was a highlight after "constantly touring" across the country.
Part of that adventure was making his way through the "backroads of Orange" on his way back home.
Hanlon would stay with friends above Molong's heritage-listed post office from time to time, with the country escape also an outlet for free-flowing creativity.
"I love putting places on the map and playing town gigs, I'll often go to the country [cities and towns] to write my songs away from the city while making a purposeful trip," he said.
"It helps my brain click into action, especially when you're leaving the city on a train and your thoughts really start forming, as if all of your worries just go flying out the window."
To check out the Mad Hatter Drink Lab venue before its official opening in May, head online for tickets to see Darren Hanlon this Friday night, April 21.
A full band in tow, Hanlon will perform with Zoe Fox, Girlatones' Jesse Williams, Way Dynamic's Dylan Young, and Leah Senior.
Doors open from 5pm to late.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
