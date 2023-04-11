Orange to receive more than 40 new car spots but one councillor isn't happy

The Orange CBD will gain more than 40 new car parking spots despite one councillor vehemently opposing changes.
Councillors voted in favour of changing the car parking angle from 45 degrees to 60 degrees for sections of Lords Place, Anson Street and Moulder Street at the ordinary meeting on April 4.
The move was in response to the loss of several spots from Lords Place due to the FutureCity upgrade and based on recommendations from a GHD parking study.
The project would cost $15,000 to be taken from the existing sign budget.
It would create 43 new spots with the new total number of spots per street being:
However councillor Kevin Duffy took issue with the changes, citing concerns about how it would be policed.
"I'd like to speak against this resolution as part of the FutureCity [upgrade], I think we have rocks in our heads if we go down this path," he said.
"It will be an election issue in 12 months."
Councillors heard that the changes would allow for more car spots and that it would be enforced via new lines being painted. That work has now commenced.
Cr Duffy then posed an additional question to council, asking where the four "golden balls" earmarked for Lords Place would be situated.
He was assured by council the artworks would not be taking up any car spots.
Cr Tony Mileto spoke in support of the proposal.
"It will be clearly line marked," he said.
"What we've seen happen in the past is where it wasn't line marked vehicles were parking at 80 degrees or whatever and that would put everything else out of sync.
"The purpose of this was that there was a lot of concern from residents regarding a lack of parking in Lords Place South.
"This was an opportunity to create more car parking in a responsible way where people could park sensibly at 60 degrees."
The motion passed 10 votes to one. Cr Gerald Power was absent from the meeting.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
