Molong's Lime & Stone café get an Optus leg-up following November 14 flood devastation

By Emily Gobourg
December 4 2022 - 11:00am
Optus regional general manager for southern NSW, Nick Gibson with Lime & Stone café owners on Thursdsay, Kate Redfern and Sally Brazier. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Free beans were lifting spirits on Molong's still-recovering Bank Street after the café hub copped tragic flooding last month, with coffees on Optus at Lime & Stone on Thursday.

