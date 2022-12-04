Free beans were lifting spirits on Molong's still-recovering Bank Street after the café hub copped tragic flooding last month, with coffees on Optus at Lime & Stone on Thursday.
A conglomerate in the telecommunications industry, the close connection between Optus and the small Central West town is bound by its Orange-based business centre manager, Adam Sawtell.
Not only a person who calls Molong home, Kate Redfern said Mr Sawtell is also a loyal, coffee-loving customer of Lime & Stone and has remained determined to support the business since the November 14 floodwaters tore through both of their café spaces.
"[The local Optus crew] contacted us straight after the flood to hook-up all of our services and I didn't answer the phone, I would've missed their calls about six times with everything that was going on in that first week," Kate Redfern said.
"And then a technician just rocked up on the Thursday, hooked everything up and handled it all. Business-wise [Optus staff] supported us immediately after the flood and did whatever they could to help us and now this on top of everything ... it's just been the best."
Kate Redfern said the coffee shouting idea came after she received a call from Optus' regional general manager of the state's southern area, Nick Gibson.
Not hunting for promotional benefit, she said the crew were originally intent on flying under the kudos radar.
"Nick [Gibson] phoned and said can we do something just to give back to the community and have a bit of a feel-good moment, could we donate some coffees for a day, just tell me how many," Ms Redfern said.
"We said 'oh that's awesome, we'll put a sign up to promote Optus' and whatnot, but Nick said 'no we don't need that; please just let us do it, because we want to'.
"And then we thought okay, well now we really want to promote you guys and we're going to, so send us a banner, send whatever, because we wanted to do that as our way of saying thank you."
With a "good vibe" feeling rife on Thursday, Ms Redfern said there was no negativity in the air with the shopping night also only one-sleep away.
She said the sense of "having a purpose" paired with coffee on the house, was the perfect combo leading up to the evening gig.
"We've got an event to look forward to tomorrow night and the energy is good with laughter at the front of our café this morning," Ms Redfern said on Thursday.
"There's Optus coffees on the house today and we're on our feet to an extent with product for tomorrow night, so what more could we really ask for right now?"
Nick [Gibson] said 'no we don't need that, please just let us do it because we want to'.- Kate Redfern on Optus company flying under kudos radar.
Through the power of generous donations, the dynamic Redfern and Brazier duo were able to buy up some fresh clothing and homewares stock to sell for Friday's Molong Xmas Shopping Night.
Along with whipping up some grazing boxes, they were also able to host a big paella cook-up outside of their second Bank Street location, which was only purchased in May for future business expansions.
Albeit the still-under-renovation space was also hit hard during the November 14 floods, which gave Optus honcho Nick Gibson even more reason to back the local business for a day of one less worry on the plate.
"When I saw what had happened on the Monday, I text Adam [Sawtell] that morning and I just said 'mate, what's going on out there and what can we do to help'," Mr Gibson said.
"After we got [Kate and Sally] back up and running, we thought we'd give them a bit of space - let them clean up and do what they needed to do for themselves and as a business - and then arranged a bunch of modems for whoever needed them in town in the meantime to get going again as well, to connect with family and the like.
"And after that we thought 'alright, well what can we do now to help the community bounce back a bit', even if it was as simple as shouting coffees for their customers; where they didn't have to worry about that for the day."
With "boosting morale" a key player from the outset, Mr Gibson agrees that while Optus is a large-scale conglomerate in the technology world, the human faces behind it all and the dire urge to support its clients, are all real.
"One hundred per cent we are [a big brand name] and we're very fortunate that none of our stores or any of our bricks and mortar locations were flood-affected, we were pretty lucky in that sense," he said.
"So to be in that position, it just felt even more right to lean in a little bit harder and make sure everyone else was okay, it's just the Aussie spirit to do the right thing during times like this as well."
Mobile phones, chargers, SIM cards and modems have been doled out by the pile-load across the Cabonne region and those displaced elsewhere, with Mr Gibson saying the company "is keen" to roll-out additional support.
With the potential for another café takeover in mind, one of these ideas also includes an Optus-hosted movie night in flood-affected towns like Molong and Eugowra.
There's Christmas decorations in shop front windows with painted Santa's on plyboard - it lets you know what happened ... [and] that people are willing to hang tough through the hard times.- Optus regional general manager for southern NSW, Nick Gibson
This is so families can enjoy a break from some of the harsher realities of late in their villages, and be together in times of need as a united front.
A strategy that has proved effective for a host of residents in Molong already.
"I've been here [in Molong] four or five times in the last two weeks and the community here has a great spirit, that's been extremely evident with each visit," Mr Gibson said.
"There's Christmas decorations in shop front windows with painted Santa's on plyboard ... it lets you know what happened, but it also gives you that feel that the spirit is still pretty good here and that people are willing to hang tough through the hard times."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.