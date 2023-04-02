'A dream come true': Orange selected to pilot ground-breaking women's health clinic

Sarah Thorncraft knows first-hand the struggle those living with endometriosis go through on a daily basis.
It took the lead nurse at Orange Family Medical Centre 13 years, $60,000 and "a lot of fragmentation" within her treatments before she was able to get well.
"I've been through the journey and I understand the difficulties in that," she said.
"When I got the treatment that I so desperately needed, I really wanted to be part of the solution and help women not to suffer and not to wait like I had to.
Life has now come full circle after her medical centre was selected as one of 20 to trial Australia's first endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics.
"I'm really excited personally. This is a dream come true to be able to help others," she added.
The goal of the clinic will be to provide expert, multidisciplinary services and care for women.
Ms Thorncraft said the Orange Family Medical Centre would act as a "first point of call."
"What I'm really excited about is we'll be able to provide that holistic care centre so that other women won't have to wait that time frame that I had to and so other women won't have to spend that kind of money," she added.
"This is definitely a dream come true for me, this is something I've been dreaming of not only having available, but offering to women."
Endometriosis affects at least 1 in 9 Australian women and can have an extensive impacts on their daily lives. It is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.
Each of the 20 clinics will receive more than $700,000 over four years from the Federal Government, to support hiring specialised staff, including nurse practitioners and allied health professionals, investment in equipment or fit-outs such as pelvic physiotherapy areas, as well as resources, training and development.
"Endometriosis is definitely something that has flown under the radar for many years," Ms Thorncraft added.
"The average time for diagnosis from the onset of symptoms is currently between six and ten years. That's massive for a disease that's more prevalent in Australia than diabetes.
"It's a really important health issue that impacts a lot of women. We're really privileged to reduce that time to diagnosis and to treatment."
In layman's terms, Ms Thorncraft, who is also a women's health nurse specialist, said the medical centre on Peisley Street would act as the first stop for women experiencing any period troubles or pelvic pain.
"We'll start by listening to their story and understanding their experience," she said.
"We'll basically be planning their care and helping to implement that care and support them through the journey to wellness so that they can manage their condition as best as possible."
The funding will last four years, but Ms Thorncraft said they'd work "very hard" to make sure it would be a continuous model thereafter.
"We'll be looking into the future so we create something sustainable to give the women of the Central West a great service for a lot of years to come," she said.
"We're extremely grateful that the government has recognised this important health issue and that we can be part of the solution in turning the stories around for a lot of women."
The clinics are part of the Labor Government's $58.3 million package for endometriosis and pelvic pain, announced in the 2022-23 budget.
