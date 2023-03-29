A Blayney woman who cut up her ex-partners clothes and spat in his face has been convicted of property damage and common assault.
The woman appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from a women's jail. She is not named to protect the identity of the victim and a non-publication order is in place preventing identification of those involved in the proceedings.
She was initially granted bail but was arrested again and refused bail after committing further offences.
Magistrate David Day received a letter from the woman and said she described the jail as an "absolutely scary place" and "she believes the people she's locked up with are not like herself".
However, he said if you scan below the surface there would be a number of domestic violence offenders.
According to court documents, the woman sent the man a barrage of text messages after the couple broke up and on October 30 she cut up and destroyed belongings he had left at her house.
Later that night, about 11.30pm she went to the victim's home and handed him a garbage bag containing the destroyed items and they got into an argument, during which she spat at his face.
Police later interviewed the victim and his call log showed she had tried to contact him at least 40 times in short succession and she tried to ring him 95 times.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said the case was initially listed for a hearing at Blayney Local Court but one of the charges were withdrawn and the woman pleaded guilty to the remaining charges of property damage, common assault and intimidation.
"On that date, his Honour magistrate Prowse indicated that full-time custody was on the cards," Mr Rolfe said.
Mr Rolfe said the woman breached an apprehended domestic violence order soon afterwards. He said she was so concerned she would be going to jail she needed some medication to calm her down.
"She asked the pinop [person in need of protection], who she wasn't allowed to contact, to drive her to Orange to get the medication," Mr Rolfe said.
The longer she spends in custody she will lose her employment and she will lose [her] rental property.- Solicitor Andrew Rolfe
"My client is very keen to know what is going to happen to her.
"The longer she spends in custody she will lose her employment and she will lose [her] rental property.
"In my submission, although each of the offences are serious offences, they are not the worst offences of that nature that come before the court."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the offences crossed the custodial threshold because of her past history.
Mr Day said the offences all occurred when the woman was on conditional liberty but he decided to take no action on a breach of a conditional release order she was previously given without a conviction.
Mr Day said the offences against her former partner were the most serious but the property damage was towards the lower end of the scale.
He said the common assault was the most serious of the offences and it crossed the custody threshold.
Mr Day gave the women a seven-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order for the assault. It will require rehabilitation and treatment and if the woman breaches it with an act of violence she can expect to go to full-time jail.
He also gave the women an 18-month supervised community correction order for intimidation and a 12-month CCO for damaging the victim's property.
For contravening the AVO, Mr Day convicted the woman and placed her on a 12-month CCO.
Mr Day also issued new apprehended domestic violence orders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.