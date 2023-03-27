Driver injured: Car lands on its side in dramatic intersection crash

A car landed on its side in a dramatic crash at the intersection of Sale and March streets on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene of the collision between a silver Holden Commodore and a red Mazda CX-3.
A give-way sign in Sale Street was flattened during the crash.
A statement from NSW Police said one of the drivers was conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.
Fire and Rescue NSW Orange Station Officer Brad Monico said they received the call about the crash at 5.11pm and a woman was injured.
"I believe the person who was injured was in the Commodore, the one that wasn't on its side."
Mr Monico said a teenage boy also rode in the Commodore but didn't appear to be injured.
"We were there for about half an hour and just cleaned up a small fuel spill, that was the extent of our involvement," he said.
He said the Commodore was in the west-bound lane blocking that lane of traffic.
The crash was the fifth call the firefighters responded to on Monday but was the most serious.
"The others were only related to the storms, it sets off the automatic fire alarms across town so we had a minor amount of flooding up there at the university and a callout to Bloomfield Hospital, just another automatic fire alarm," he said.
"A call to a building fire that was in one of the Chinese restaurants and was just a bit of smoke and a little bit of flame so basically a false alarm, nothing actually on fire.
"A lot of running around but nothing too substantial. About 8am this morning it all started."
The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by officers from Central West Police District.
Anyone witnessing the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to call Orange Police on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
