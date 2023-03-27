Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Driver injured, Commodore damaged, Mazda on side in Orange crash

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car landed on its side following a crash at the intersection of March and Sale Streets on Monday afternoon. Picture by Troy Pearson TNV

A car landed on its side in a dramatic crash at the intersection of Sale and March streets on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Driver injured: Car lands on its side in dramatic intersection crash
A car landed on its side following a crash at the intersection of March and Sale Streets on Monday afternoon. Picture by Troy Pearson TNV
Watch as motorists scramble to avoid runaway truck carrying 40 tonne load down Mount Victoria
No comments
A screen grab of the footage as a truck with no brakes makes its way down Mount Victoria. Picture from Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Orange Tenpin Bowl goes digital with national first
No comments
Marissa and Aldo Belmonte with the new media wall that takes up all 16 lanes at Orange Tenpin Bowl. Picture by Jude Keogh
FOOD WEEK 2023 | Social photos from March 24-25 - Part I
SAMPSON ST LONG LUNCH: Kath Brady, Emma Hodger.
More from my region
Arvo on the beers before driving puts man in court for mid-range PCA
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The Bathurst Ladies Probus Club wining and dining for changeover luncheon
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Maureen Wells, Judy Brooke and Robyn Tobin at the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club's changeover luncheon. Pictures by Amy Rees
Nearly 30,000 votes counted, but thousands of pre-poll ballots still to be tallied
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Voting on election day in Bathurst. Picture by Phil Blatch
'It was electrifying': Coonabarabran 'awash with rainbows' for first ever pride event
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
People of all ages gathered to enjoy Coonabarabran's first pride event. Picture by Blake Estes
More national stories
Record-breaking hack steals millions of Aussie drivers licences
"We recognise that today's announcement will be a distressing development for many of our customers and we apologise unreservedly," the Latitude Group said. Picture via Canva
Suspended MP calls anti-trans rally attendance an error
MP Moira Deeming has been suspended by the Victorian Liberal party for nine months. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
Sperm whale skull stolen from museum
The sperm whale skull on Eden Killer Whale Museum premises prior to temporary location. Picture supplied by the Eden Killer Whale Museum.
Agatha Christie's Poirot and Miss Marple books to erase offensive language
No comments
Famed mystery writer Agatha Christie is set for a re-write after sensitivity readers identified some examples of offensive language in the early editions.