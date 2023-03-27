MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Orange Tenpin Bowl goes digital with national first

Technology developers came from Belgium last week to install a digital media wall at Orange Tenpin Bowl.
Orange Tenpin Bowl co-owner Marisa Belmonte said it is the first digital media wall of its kind in Australia.
Mrs Belmonte said her son, world champion tenpin bowler Jason Belmonte, saw the digital media wall while competing overseas and spoke with his family about bringing one to Orange.
She said the digital wall replaced a static graphic, and Maxime Lender and Jonathan Zanthi, from Bowling Digital travelled from Belgium last week to set it up and they, along with staff from Orange Tenpin spent the weekend setting it up, working late into the night.
Mrs Belmonte said the installation takes up all 16 lanes and can include moving graphics and be used as a TV screen during special events such as televised tenpin bowling tournaments.
It can also display still images so competitors are not distracted during tournaments at the Orange facility and it can also display the competitors' stats.
However, the process to get it was not a short one and said it took eight months from the moment Jason Belmonte saw a similar wall in action to having one installed in Orange.
Two former employees from the OC Grounds Cafe in Orange Central Square have bought the business and renamed it The Middle Coffee Shop.
Chantelle Davies and Natalie Reid were both working at the cafe when the previous owner decided to sell.
Miss Davies said both of the women independently considered buying the business but when they found out about each others plans they decided to go into business together.
She said Ms Reid was relatively new to the hospitality scene but had previously owned her own business in Bathurst, giving her her necessary business experience.
Miss Davies said she has been a barista for 15 year so could bring the coffee making skills making them a good team.
She said they've also kept all the previous staff and continue to use the same coffee blend as previously, the Art of Espresso Elephant Hill Blend from Indonesia, which is brewed in Young.
"It's a single-origin blend," Miss Davies said.
"No one else uses it in Orange."
Along with the new name, one change that has been made has been the introduction of home made cakes from Vicki Telford.
"She's just a little baker, started her own little Facebook page and now we are getting two orders a week," Miss Davies said, adding that "people are coming for the homemade cakes.
Although business has been going well, money was stolen from the cafe kiosk a week after opening.
Miss Davies said a male jumped the barricades and entered the cafe area when most of the centre was closed for the night at 8.30pm and rummaged through everything until he found a key to the till and stole some cash.
She said the man was arrested and will face court but she and Ms Reid feel violated.
The key is not longer hidden on site and new security cameras have been installed.
"We are lucky that Natalie and I are strong and we hare not going to let a little thing get us down," Miss Davies said.
The owner of the Crystal Faery in the Centrepoint Arcade has expanded her business opening a second homewares and giftware and jewellery shop in the arcade.
Belinda Richards opened Spiralis in the centre of the arcade next to the stairs, which inspired the name.
"I've had the shop for about 18 months but because of COVID I couldn't open it until now, because of lockdowns and we got so far behind," she said.
Ms Richards said her partner is continuing to run the Crystal Faery but the decision to also sell indoor plants led to a lot of the space being taken over so she decided to move some of the stock to a new location.
"I always wanted to open this as well and it was getting a bit crowded in there," she said.
"I used to walk past it everyday and said if it ever comes up I will take this lease and it did.
Although the new signage isn't up yet the shop has opened and Ms Richards advises people to check the Spiralis Facebook and Instagram pages for opening days and times.
