CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at some amazing FOOD Week events.
Carla was at the Night Markets on Friday night and the Sampson Street Long Lunch on Saturday.
Part two of our out and about galleries are posted on Wednesday mornings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.