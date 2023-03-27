Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

St Pat's beat Orange Orangutans in Western Under 21s grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE boot of ice cool centre Matt Beattie and the motivation to make a struggling mate smile - that's what helped St Pat's win a golden point thriller and be crowned Western Under 21s premiers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Watch as motorists scramble to avoid runaway truck carrying 40 tonne load down Mount Victoria
No comments
A screen grab of the footage as a truck with no brakes makes its way down Mount Victoria. Picture from Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.
FOOD WEEK 2023 | Social photos from March 24-25 - Part I
SAMPSON ST LONG LUNCH: Kath Brady, Emma Hodger.
OUR SAY | Where the election was won and lost in Orange
No comments
Phil Donato enjoys Saturday's win with his family and supporters. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Tink Tank: CYMS youngster proves patience is a virtue to seal grand final spot
No comments
Charlie Tink raises the bat for his second century this season. Picture by Carla Freedman
More from my region
Following Monday morning call-outs, SES expecting more in days ahead
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Man smashes pub with golf club after polishing off 12 tins of bourbon
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture
'A looming issue': Council prepares for influx of short-term workers in the region
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
DRC Manager Growth Planning, Steven Jennings. Picture by Belinda Soole
Greatest Shave charity night raises more than $6,000
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
No comments
Andrew and Dan post-shave at Club Mudgee. Photo: Supplied
More national stories
What to do if you've been impacted: Hack steals millions of Aussie drivers licenses
No comments
Latitude is responding to a cyber-attack resulting in almost eight million personal identification documents stolen. Picture by Mikhail Nilov
Deal struck over govt's key emissions reduction program
No comments
Greens Leader Adam Bandt and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Taxed to oblivion: Australian distillers on the brink
No comments
Ally and Nick Ayres of Karu Distillery. Picture supplied
Nation's habits revealed as gambling measures come into effect
No comments