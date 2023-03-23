He's won Group 1 races in Australia. He's won a Group 1 across the Tasman. He's won two Golden Slippers. And he's raced at Royal Ascot.
That's an astonishing list of achievements that some of the best horse trainers in the world dream of.
And now Gary Portelli has another accomplishment that he'll cherish forever.
The former Orange-based trainer is officially a part of the Towac Park Legends.
It's a surreal moment for the man who has reached significant heights since moving on from Towac and calling Warwick Farm home.
Portelli was inducted onto the wall on Sunday at Towac Park's Legends Day meeting in front of a healthy crowd that have grown to admire his achievements.
The successful racing career of Portelli started in 1988 when his mother Morveen took up a trainer's licence in 1988, to which he trained under until 1991 when he obtained his own licence.
While working at Towac, a young Portelli had another job on the side.
"I used to work a night shift at Roberts Bakery for Dave Player and Max Player was a bookmaker," he said.
The relationship with the Player family set Portelli up for greatness, learning a number of skills around the industry and from there he rubbed shoulders with some of the best trainers Towac Park has seen.
He then headed to Warwick Farm in 1996, and the humble beginnings he experienced are what he credits most for the rise of his career.
"I said that in the speech, a lot of the skills I learnt were from these guys about how to get horses fit, knowing when to stop working them too hard and keeping horses sound," he said.
"Obviously I'm tall and heavy now but back in the day I was tall and skinny riding track work with blokes like Johno Johnson.
"They're the skills you learnt as a horseman working with those sort of guys and if you've ridden horses and if you stop where I am now, then I'm getting feedback from riders and I can actually feel what they're saying because I've done it.
"I can then change and work a horse based on what I want to do and I think that skill was what I learnt here riding in below 10 degrees temperatures - it's a bit different to Sydney."
The majority of the men Portelli credits for providing that education, sit on the wall he's now on with Matey Molloy, Reggie Priest and Johno Johnson all inducted into the Legends group when it was introduced four to five years ago.
For a reflective Portelli, it's those men that created the fondest of memories of his time in Orange
"The skills of a lot of these people like Johno Johnson, Pat Cass, Reggie Priest and Matey Molloy (are what I look back on), they're just fantastic horsemen," he said.
"Just dealing with those guys, it was a lot of fun. The pressure was on because it wasn't big prize-money and it was hard to get clients in Orange to train."
And while spending time with some of the industry's best made for a terrific experience, Portelli added some of his best runners made for even more memorable moments.
"My fondest memory was probably Castle Regent winning the big Concrete Sprint here one day which was the biggest sprint on that day," he said.
"(Other memories are) Orange Cup day having 30 bookmakers, a good price and a good result.
"Those sort of things knowing full well you're a young bloke not knowing where your career is going.
"I never thought I'd be in Sydney, I always dreamed about it but I had a crack and am still there."
Among Portelli to be inducted in the Towac Park Legends was Nigel Seymour (jockey), Jack Blunt (personality) and Moville Peter (horse).
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
