Nationals 'cautiously optimistic' as count set to begin

Nationals candidate Tony Mileto says he's "cautiously optimistic" with the ballot count set to begin.
Saturday March 25, brought to an end a months-long campaign with eight candidates putting their hands up for the lower house seat of Orange.
Debates, spending announcements and good old fashioned door knocking were carried out in all corners of the electorate which spreads north to Molong and west to Parkes and Forbes.
Mr Mileto, expected to be incumbent Phil Donato's closest challenger, said he was happy with how election day had played out.
"I'm cautiously optimistic," he said.
"It's been a good day with a lot of positive attitudes. There were a lot of people asking questions about what the Nationals are offering.
"It was a really respectful day as well. I'd like to thank all the volunteers and acknowledge the people who didn't vote for me. I thank them for contributing."
Mr Donato thanked supporters and volunteers for their hard work over the campaign and said he was eagerly waiting for the count to begin.
"It's been long!" He told the CWD.
"The day has been really good, we've been getting across all the booths and I just arrived at Bletchington.
"The campaign has been run well. I'm pretty happy with how it went. I'm feeling ok, you never know but the support across the community has been encouraging.
"I'd like to thank all my volunteers, we had about 250 across the electorate. I appreciate all the hard work and time."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
