Which sausage sizzle has been named 'best in town'?

In some breaking news the Central Western Daily can report some of the early food ratings from voting booths across Orange.
The democracy sausage is rightly revered and residents have been out and about today sampling what community groups have to offer.
So without further ado here are the ratings.
Orange Public School - 8/10
Orange Public is offering a sprawling array of cakes, biscuits, chocolates, soft drinks - and an excellent array of barbequed cuisine from the quadrangle.
Chefs Matt Derham and Sanaz Alavi spent the morning cooking eggs, bacon, sausages, and onion to perfection for hoards of hungry voters.
Labor candidate for Orange Heather Dunn described the sandwiches as "definitely the best" in town.
Nashdale Public School - 8/10
For one of the smaller voting locations, Nashdale Public School sure know how to put on a spread. The barbecue was fired up early with both sausage sandwiches and egg and bacon rolls on offer.
The roll was very enjoyable, crispy bacon topped by a runny egg that was well contained by the big roll.
The cake stall was also pretty impressive, meaning voters who made the trip out were rewarded for their efforts.
St Barnabas Church - 7/10
Queues were particularly long at St Barnabas Church, but the virtue of patience was rewarded with an almighty spread.
A small market offered homemade jams, second hand goods, clothes, pot plants, and "excellent" barbeque sandwiches.
Chefs Carol Halcroft and Ray Martin took grille duties throughout the morning, frying eggs, sausages, and onion to be served on a delectable white bread.
Off-duty CWD reporter Riley Krause gave the sausage sandwich a solid 6/10 and the bacon and egg roll a 6.5/10, but awarded an extra point for packaging the goods up so they could do takeaway.
Anson Street School - NA
In a daring roll of the dice sure to stir controversy, the Anson Street School omitted the humble democracy sausage altogether in favor of homemade baked goods. Evelyn and Annette Parkes offered jams, biscuits, cakes, and skincare gift packs from the site's canteen.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
