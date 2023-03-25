All the smiling faces as Orange heads to the polls

The smells of cake, sausage, and democracy are wafting across Orange this morning as tens-of-thousands of voters line-up to cast their ballots.
About 45 schools, churches, and halls are open across the electorate today until 6pm to host the 2023 NSW election. Candidates, corflutes, and volunteers in party colours litter the town.
Central Western Daily journalists headed out early to capture democracy in action and rate the food and drink offerings at each polling booth.
Nashdale Public School had the barbecue fired up early with sausage sandwiches and egg and bacon rolls on offer in addition to an impressive display of baked goods.
While not as bustling as voting centres in town, volunteers for the Nationals candidate Tony Mileto and independent Phil Donato were kept busy.
Donato supporter Jason Lyne told the CWD this was his first time volunteering due to work commitments but was keen to help the incumbent return for a third term.
Nashdale parents Joseph and Laura Cunial were gearing up for a big day on the barbecue as voters began trickling in.
At Orange High School a sprawling spread of cakes, biscuits, chocolates, and barbeque sandwiches greeted voters in the quadrangle.
Labor candidate Heather Dunn was handing out pamphlets from the site before heading to Bletchington.
She told the CWD its culinary offering were "definitely the best."
Ques were particularly long at St Barnabas Church but the virtue of patience was rewarded with a small market offering homemade jams, second hand goods, clothes, pot plants, and barbeque sandwiches.
Phil Donato dropped into the Anson Street School about 1.30am.
The site omitted democracy sausages altogether, but homemade jams, biscuits, cakes, and skincare gift packs were abundant.
The Orange electorate of comprises about 58,000 voters. At 16,982-square-kilometres, it is comparable in size to Israel, Kuwait, East Timor, and Slovenia.
Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and the town of Orange fall within its remit. Now in his seventh year representing the formerly-safe Nationals seat, incumbent Phil Donato is fighting for re-election.
Seven candidates from as many parties are bidding to replace him. Ballot counting concludes 10pm and doesn't resume until Monday morning.
If the result is close, a winner may not emerge on the night. The CWD will cover results as they emerge.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
