Orange lags behind neighbours as early voting numbers revealed

Almost a quarter of voters in the Orange electorate have headed to the polls but numbers are lagging behind Bathurst and Dubbo.
As of 9am on Friday (March 24) a total of 14,894 people have gone to one of the early voting centres around the electorate and made their decision. Orange has around 58,000 enrolled voters.
There have also been 679 postal vote applications processed with 3,476 residents set to vote via mail.
However, across the boundary a whopping 17,751 Bathurst voters have made their minds up about Nationals leader and local member Paul Toole, who holds his seat on a 17.9 per cent margin.
Similarly in Dubbo, where Dugald Saunders holds the seat on 18.1 per cent, 18,733 people have voted early.
Mr Saunders has made several headlines over the past week, uttering the dreaded "hold a hose" phrase in response to questions about the Hill End bushfire. He also drew the ire of Dubbo Regional Council for his large billboard that went against regulations.
Despite behind overshadowed, the figures reveal that Orange voters are still some of the most decisive in the state.
The early voting figure is on par with the key electorates of Blue Mountains, Albury, Ballina, Balmain, Coffs Harbour and Lismore.
It's also well above electorates such as Gosford, Goulburn, Epping (home to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet), Coogee and Newtown.
Myall Lakes and Bega lead the state for early voting with over 19,000 people casting their ballot.
Anyone who has driven down Kite Street will have noticed the brightly coloured candidates and volunteers waving how to vote cards and making a last ditch attempt to win you over.
They were also given around 250 words by the Central Western Daily to make their final pitch to voters after what has been a long and very active campaign.
There were multiple candidates forums representing a diverse range of community groups, including the Orange Evangelical Church to the Ratepayers Association.
There have also been a lot of different issues that have popped up, focusing on fixing public health and education sectors, the state of roads in the region and even the proposed greyhound centre of excellence.
Unsure about anything? You can check out our comprehensive guide to voting day in Orange here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
