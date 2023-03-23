Homes and cars damaged during wild storm as emergency calls flood in

A dramatic downpour has brought down trees and damaged homes amid flash flooding across Orange.
Several parks, roads, shops, and part of the Lords Place construction site overflowed about 3.40pm.
The SES told the CWD multiple houses, cars, and roads have been damaged by falling trees.
At least 31 emergency callouts had been made by 4.45pm. No injuries were reported at that time.
About 3200 residents were without power in the town's south-west as of 4pm, according to Essential Energy.
The BOM said 13.5mm had fallen by its last reporting period. More rain is expected through the evening.
Wind speeds hit 94kmh at 3.30pm. Feels-like temperature fell from 22°C to 7°C between 3pm and 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for the SES said residents should avoid flooded areas and fallen trees.
"In these conditions water can come up very, very, very quickly," the representative said.
"Trees often take power lines down with them as well and are a danger [in water]."
More information is being complied by the CWD. This story is being updated as it becomes available.
The downpour comes just 24-hours after record rainfall across the region.
If you have images you'd like to share email: william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
