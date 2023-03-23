There are just two more sleeps until the 2023 NSW Election and Orange candidates have made one final pitch for your vote.
In roughly 250 words, here's why each prospective MP believes you should vote for them.
"I've called the Central West home since I was 12. I've put my hand up to be your representative because I love our region and I want to ensure young people living in regional NSW can look to a future filled with endless opportunity.
Not despite the fact they live in the regions, but because of it.
That's why the NSW Nationals created a $40 million fund to invest in young people's ideas in areas like mental health and transport.
And it's why we're trialling new ideas like our Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card - that will help ease the cost of filling up the tank for thousands of apprentices, trainees, and students.
Managing a household budget isn't easy, no matter how old you are. Managing a state one is even harder. But because we've managed our budget so well, we can help take the pressure off your hip pocket.
We're offering real help - like rebates for energy bills, the Regional Seniors Travel Card, as well as vouchers for those with young families to help with costs like school and sport.
Only The Nationals are committed to putting regional people first - from their first steps to their first job and onwards.
I've served as a police officer in Orange and Forbes and I've worked as an investigator with the Fair Work Ombudsman.
I'm currently a Councillor with Orange City Council and I have a long history of volunteering.
I know what it means to put up your hand to serve. This election I'm asking for your support - Vote 1 Tony Mileto."
"Hi, I'm David Mallard. I've been a Greens Councillor for Orange since 2021 and I work as a union organiser. Previously I've worked as a psychology academic, a Parliamentary advisor and in community engagement for a local mental health service.
As a local Councillor I've worked alongside community members who are concerned about the housing affordability crisis and widening social disadvantage, and I've worked to protect our natural environment.
In this state election I'm standing for action to address the big issues affecting the future of our communities. We need urgent action to boost social and affordable housing and to give renters security and stability by controlling rents and ending unfair evictions.
As the latest climate report this week made clear, we're facing a future with more frequent and intense floods, bushfires and droughts, but we can limit the risks by acting on climate change now. We need strong plans not only to transition to renewable energy but to phase out coal and gas entirely by 2030.
And we need to end the corrupting influence on our politics of the industries causing harm to our communities and environment, put communities first rather than these powerful vested interests, and make them pay for the harm they are causing.
In this critical election for our future, I hope you'll vote 1 Greens for me in Orange, and to elect our fantastic team including staunch Wiradjuri educator and activist Lynda-June Coe to the NSW upper house."
"As a long-standing member of the electorate of Orange, I believe there is more to do here.
I want to see the community grow and prosper. To do this, we must ensure all our community members can access the services they need.
Regional health is an issue across New South Wales, including Orange.
I want to see investment in health, particularly palliative care beds, so those at their most vulnerable can be with their family and loved ones when they need them most.
Another priority is removing the wage cap so those who work in health services have secure wages and greater job security.
Addressing the housing crisis and affordability is also an issue I would like to tackle if elected as the local member for Orange.
I want to see Orange grow, so we also need to make Orange an attractive place to visit. The return of greyhound racing to Orange would be a massive drawcard for the electorate.
The Greyhound Centre for Excellence would be a boom for the economy and jobs and increase the attraction for tourists to visit this great city.
If elected, I will have the support of colleagues in the Upper House who have a proven track record of delivering for regional and rural New South Wales."
"I have lived in Orange for eight years and am a tax accountant at a local accounting firm. I live with my partner and our rescue dog Ammie Lou.
I have been a part of the Labor party for seven years and am the Orange Branch President and a member of the NSW Labor Women's Committee.
I will support the repair of healthcare, by fighting for nurse-to-patient ratios, working to retain and attract staff, properly funding mental health services, whilst also removing the wages cap.
I will work to repair our education system, fighting for the reintroduction of TAFE courses which have been cancelled, supporting apprentices and trainees, working with teachers to reduce admin times and the wages cap, providing early education employees with incentives to study, and building more preschools attached to both public and private schools.
I will fight to reduce the cost of living. This starts with better protection of tenants, outlawing no grounds evictions and rent-bidding, implementing a rental bond transfer scheme, and making it easier for tenants to have pets.
We have seen a reduction in social housing properties, and an increase in the social housing list, I will work to ensure there is a mandatory requirement for 30 per cent of all homes built on surplus government land be set aside for social, affordable, and universal housing.
This is the start of the improvements I want to see for the Orange electorate."
"This week the people of the of the Orange electorate vote to decide on which candidate they wish to see represent them and their interests in NSW Parliament over the next four years. That's democracy, and it's the ultimate freedom of expression.
Since being first elected in 2016, I've been reliably accessible, available, and approachable - to all! I've been highly responsive to people's needs in taking up their fight. This is in stark contrast to traditional party politicians' practices, who are seemingly aloof, out-of-touch with real community needs and out-of-reach of the average citizen.
I am a person of integrity, which is how I've conducted myself personally and professionally - doing the right thing by others. I have demonstrated this when exposing the Nationals' roads minister's conscious and purposeful withholding of tens of millions of dollars of overcharged primary producer's registration - at a time when farmers were enduring the hardship of drought!
With me you know where I stand; I say what I mean and mean what I say. Being your independent representative, I am not fed lines to read or made to stick to a scripted narrative from a city-centric political party machine - my words are mine and I cannot be silenced when standing up to speak out for our community.
Over the past seven years as your state representative, we have all witnessed and endured the worst drought in living memory, bushfires, mouse plague, pandemic, and flood. I have vigorously held government to account on their responses to these and other issues affecting our communities. In doing so, I managed to force government into delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance measures.
When government have failed to act or deliver on our needs, I've purposefully been part of home-grown solutions in partnership with the community.
When people in the community told me that accessing local mental health services was confusing and didn't know where to turn in their hour of need, I asked the mental health minister what she would do to co-ordinate our local mental health services. When the minister wouldn't act on it, I took matters into my own hands and complied a comprehensive list of services in a booklet and mailed it to each-and-every household across the electorate.
When the health minister wouldn't provide and install a PET/CT scanner in Orange, I conferred with a private provider who invested in the equipment and will commence proving this service from May this year. In unity with Orange Push for Palliative, we have seen the reintroduction of inpatient palliative care services and are now making progress towards getting a hospice.
Whatever the result this weekend, it's been a true honour to represent the wonderful people and communities across our electorate. I've been 100% committed to representing the interests and prosperity of our community, to the very best of my ability. I'll continue working hard as your representative for as long as you all see fit for me to remain here to represent you. Thank you all for your support."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.