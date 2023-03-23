Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Brendan Thomas Doolan to be sentenced in June after being found guilty of 2021 Forbes murder

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:12am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will have to wait months for a sentencing hearing. File picture

The man found guilty of a 2021 Forbes murder will have to wait months before he learns his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Homes and cars damaged during wild storm as emergency calls flood in
No comments
Say Cheese: New Blue Bulls coach believes lack of Blowes Cup allegiance will be 'healthy'
No comments
Andrew Corcoran, who took over as Boorowa Rugby Club's head coach six years ago, will take the reigns of the Blue Bulls for 2023. Picture by Central West Rugby.
Convicted murderer to learn fate after sentencing date announced
The man will have to wait months for a sentencing hearing. File picture
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan welcome twin girls
Newcastle Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan welcomed twin girls Margaret and Lillian. Picture supplied.
More from my region
'You're very close to getting a jail sentence' offender told
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
No electricity and horse and sulkies: Doreen is 99 and still on the family farm
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
Doreen Job with her first cousin Beverley Elliott, nee Hoy (front), and (back) daughter Alison Wallace (nee Job) now of Bathurst, Robyn Job and nephew Col Job both of Inverell, and cousin June Windred (nee Gallagher) now of Penrith, at the Carrington on Saturday. Picture by Christine Little
Season launch at Boars' new home as excitement builds for 2023
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
No comments
The Parkes Boars are excited to host their first matches at their new home at Spicer Oval during their season launch on Saturday. Picture by Christine Little
Moudly, crumbling and rotting: 'Dangerous' police housing a 'deal breaker' in the bush
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
The Police Association of NSW is calling for more NSW Government funding to fix-up properties used to house police officers and their families moving to Collie and Binnaway. Pictures supplied
More national stories
Hunter winery goes up in flames
No comments
Picture by Lewis Drayton NSW RFS
The 'high human cost' of Aussies stranded by border closures
No comments
A plane connect to the terminal using an airbridge. Picture by Art House Studio via Canva
COVID-like response needed for forgotten infection
No comments
Tuberculosis is still killing thousands of people a day. Where's the urgency? Picture Shutterstock
World Athletics bans transgender women athletes
New rules mean DSD athletes like Caster Semenya and transgender women face a track ban. (AP PHOTO)