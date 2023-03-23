Extensive storm damage revealed as clean-up continues

Volunteers are continuing the clean-up effort after a wild storm caused extensive damage and flash flooding across Orange.
Wind speeds reached almost 100km/h from about 3.30pm, Thursday. Rainfall is believed to have exceeded 50mm but an exact figure is yet to be published.
The rapid downpour flooded several streets, partially tore roofs from houses, brought down dozens of trees, and damaged public infrastructure.
Sight screens and fencing at Wade Park were bent, a section of the Lords Place construction site overflowed, and several shops including the Summer Centre suffered water damage.
About 4000 properties were without power in the town's south-west from 4pm, according to Essential Energy. All services has now been restored.
SES volunteers worked past midnight to attend more than 50 emergency callouts. A spokesperson said damage ware recorded in all areas.
Work continued Friday at four properties. Council crews and arborists are continuing to clear debris, including a large fallen tree Memory Park.
No injuries have been reported. Almost all floodwater at Memory Park, Summer Street, Lords Place, and Anson Street has resided.
The downpour comes just over a month after record rains triggered Orange's worst flooding in years.
